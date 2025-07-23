US-Japan trade deal: Here are the 5 key takeaways

In a major breakthrough, the United States and Japan have struck a high-stakes trade deal just ahead of a August tariff deadline. The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform followed by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday, praising the deal. Amid the political tussle in his country, PM Ishiba will soon reportedly resign after a bruising election defeat, hailed the deal and said that Tokyo secured "the lowest figure among countries that have a trade surplus with the United States."

Here are the 5 key takeaways from the deal:

1. Autos slashed to 15%

At the heart of the deal is a significant reduction in tariffs on Japanese automobile exports to the US. The new agreement lowers the tariff rate from a proposed 25 per cent to 15 per cent. Japanese automakers, who account for over a quarter of Japan’s total exports to the US, have been spared a major trade blow.

Prime Minister Ishiba confirmed that there will be no US-imposed caps on auto imports either, securing market stability for Japanese car giants like Toyota and Honda.

2. US to invest $550 billion in Japan

President Trump announced via Truth Social that Japan would provide up to $550 billion (approx. ¥87 trillion) in investments and loan guarantees. These funds will be channelled through Japanese state-backed banks and agencies to help companies build more resilient supply chains within the US.

The investment pledge is being seen as a diplomatic win for Trump’s “America First” economic policy ahead of the November election.

3. No major concessions on agriculture

While the US had pushed for greater agricultural access, Japan held its ground. According to Ishiba, Japan will retain its existing tariffs on US farm goods and continue with its minimum access quota system, especially for rice imports.

However, a Trump official told Reuters that Japan has committed to increasing its purchases of specific US agricultural products, including rice.

4. Steel and aluminium tariffs remain at 50%

The trade deal notably excludes Japanese steel and aluminium exports. As confirmed by Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, these goods will still face a hefty 50 per cent tariff under a separate US policy.

This clarification corrects earlier reports that had mistakenly cited a 25 per cent duty. The exclusion leaves room for further negotiations on metals, which remain a friction point in US-Japan trade relations.

5. Will this deal be valid if Ishiba steps down?

The agreement comes just days before an August 1 deadline when the US had threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Japanese imports. Akazawa reportedly travelled to Washington eight times since April for marathon talks with US officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Back home, Prime Minister Ishiba is under political fire after losing his upper house majority in the recent election. Despite calls for his resignation, Ishiba stayed on to clinch this deal. According to Mainichi, he is expected to step down by the end of August.

As per Mainichinewspaper, the Japan–US trade deal is expected to remain valid even if Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba steps down. While Ishiba played a central role in finalising the deal, Japan’s bureaucratic institutions and ruling Liberal Democratic Party are likely to uphold the agreement, especially given its economic and diplomatic significance. The US is Japan's biggest export market. Economists had estimated that Trump's tariffs could lower Japan's GDP by as much as a percentage point. However, a leadership change could influence how future terms, such as unresolved issues on steel tariffs—are negotiated.