US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged at 22-year high, says economy is ‘strong’

The United States Federal Reserve, on Wednesday (Nov 1) voted to keep the interest rate, which currently stands at a 22-year high, unchanged for a second straight meeting. The American central bank also acknowledged the US economy’s surprising strength but has indicated that it may increase borrowing costs in a policy statement.

The Fed’s recent decision would keep its benchmark lending rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent where it has been since July. It also gives policymakers time to “assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” said the US central bank, in a statement following a two-day meeting.

The central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates since March last year in a bid to control the US’ soaring inflation, however, this was the first time that the officials held rates steady at two consecutive meetings.



