Union Budget 2021: Key highlights of physical, financial capital and infrastructure reforms introduced

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament on Monday said that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate "economic reset" in India.
Sitharaman said the Budget rests on six pillars: health and well being, physical and financial capital infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.
Tabling the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman said the total financial impact of all AtmaNirbharBharat packages, including measures taken by RBI, was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crore, with an amount of more than 13 per cent of GDP.
The Indian economy is projected to contract 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal year, although the government forecasts growth of 11 per cent for the coming fiscal year, after a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive and a rebound in consumer demand and investments.
The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.