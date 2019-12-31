The transformation tale of mobile phones: How we evolved from Nokia 3310 to Samsung Galaxy Fold

Smartphones have come a long way in the last two decades, from the days when Nokia was the undisputed king and owning a Blackberry was a status symbol, to a time when the iPhone shifted the focus to app-based touch screen phones.

These devices have truly transformed - they've gotten bigger, slimmer, faster and more powerful. The world saw a dramatic shift in smartphone trends in 2019 too.

Foldable phones arrived in 2019, and the segment is sure to grow in 2020. Many phones makers unveiled their versions of foldable phones.

Samsung unveiled the galaxy fold. Despite the initial hiccups due to a faulty design, the company managed to launch the phone.



Chinese tech major Huawei also showcased its phone with a flexible screen. Even Motorola brought back its iconic Razr with a screen that folds.

Other companies such as Microsoft and Oppo didn’t lag either. Joining the race of foldable phones.

Before 2019 began, we were used to seeing phones with a dual-camera setup. But now, companies are taking phone cameras a notch higher.

Phone makers revised the rear camera arrangement, be it Samsung, Huawei, Oppo or Nokia, almost all leading players moved from a dual-camera setup to multi-cameras.

2019 also saw the launch of 5G phones, allowing people to enjoy much faster internet speeds. Companies such as Samsung, Huawei and LG introduced their 5G models.

Many other phone makers are also working on 5G handsets.