Sensex posts record closing, Nifty ends above 15,800 for first time

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty recovered early losses to end marginally higher Monday amid mixed global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices closed lower. Among sectors, selling was seen in metals, private banks, realty and financial services indices, while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the green.

BSE Sensex gained 76.77 points to end at a record high closing at 52,551.53, while the Nifty 50 index settled above 15,800 for the first time ever, at 15,811.85. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC, Infosys, L&T, TCS, SBI were among top Sensex gainers.

However, positive cues from global peers coupled with healthy buying in IT, PSU Bank, and select pharma and FMCG counters, helped the indices end the session in the positive territory.

Global markets

European shares hit a record high on Monday as investors bet on global central banks sticking to an accommodative stance on monetary policy even as the post-pandemic economic recovery gathers pace.

In Asia, investors were seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and economic indicators from the United States and China. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.74 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.09 per cent. China and Australian markets were shut for holidays.

Meanwhile, futures of all three main Wall Street indices indicated a positive start later in the day.

(With inputs from Reuters)