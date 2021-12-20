Sensex down nearly 1,800 points, Nifty below 16,500 amid weak global cues

The benchmark equity indices on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses on Monday afternoon, trading nearly 3% lower, following the lead of their worldwide peers, which fell as raging global Omicron infections threatened to disrupt economic recovery.

At 1:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,793.76 points (3.15%) to 55,217.98, while the Nifty 50 was down 550.35 points (3.24%) to 16,434.85.

The entire Sensex index was trading in a sea of red.

Some of the largest laggards in the afternoon session of trade were Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra (M & M), Larsen & Toubro (L &T), and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from agencies)