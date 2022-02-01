'One class, one TV channel': PM Narendra Modi government's gift to students in Budget 2022

While presenting the Budget 2022-2023, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 'One class, one TV channel' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

She said that the programme eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 television channels which will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12 in the country.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced the students to stay at home and away from their schools, being reliant on online schooling. Such an expansion of the scheme is expected to help students across the country to a larger extent.

She also proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model

Click here to get live updates

In the presence of PM Modi, FM Sitharaman presented the annual Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 in Parliament on Tuesday (February 1).

She has also said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies as the nation is now in a strong position to withstand challenges, such as coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO READ | India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points

The budget was paperless - just like last year but it will be available on an application named "Union Budget Mobile App". The app was launched last year for easy access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.