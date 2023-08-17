ugc_banner

Netherlands suffers recession with weak consumer spending and exports

AmsterdamEdited By: Shashwat SankrantiUpdated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Netherlands Photograph:(AFP)

With weak consumer spending and export earnings, the Dutch economy has entered its first recession since the pandemic.

Bloomberg cited data from the statistics office indicating that the gross domestic product decreased 0.3 per cent over the prior three months between April and June. The outcome follows the 0.4 per cent corrected decline in the first quarter and is much below the 0.2 per cent growth as seen in a Bloomberg survey.

The resignation of long-time Prime Minister Mark Rutte has caused political unrest as well as economic hardship in the Netherlands. Labor shortages, weak demand from trading partners in Europe, and sharp increases in interest rates as the European Central Bank attempts to control inflation are the causes of the slump in the first half of 2023.

“Stability and predictability are now needed, so we have to be careful not to disrupt the economy and also to increase taxes,” Bloomberg quoted the Economic Affairs Minister, Micky Adriaansens telling Dutch press agency, ANP.

After analysis of the statistics, it was revealed that while exports grew by 0.7 per cent and government spending increased by 0.7 per cent, domestic consumption fell by 1.6 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

