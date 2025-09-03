Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched: Check features, booking amount, engine options

Maruti Suzuki, the most successful car company in India, has launched an SUV called Victoris. The new SUV has passed the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme with five stars, whichis the highest crash rating a vehicle can receive. The car has received the ratings for both child and adult occupant protection.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris secured 31.66 out of 32 points for adult occupant and 43 out of 49 points for child safety. The car boasts several safety features, including ADAS Level 2, discs on all four brakes, cameras, ABS, etc.

It also has an automatic emergency brake, adaptive cruise control with curve speed reduction, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and rear cross traffic alert, among other features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris engine options

The car will come with two engine options – a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L strong-hybrid. The naturally aspirated engine produces 104 horsepower and 139 Nm of torque.

Its strong hybrid engine produces 92.5 HP and 122 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki's SUV models include Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti and Suzuki, told the Economic Times that Victoriswill be exported to 100 countries.

"For environment-conscious customers, we are offering Victoris with multiple powertrain options, including strong hybrid and CNG," he added.

The model will be sold out from the company's Arena sales network and will compete with rivals like Creta, Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

Maruti Suzuki invested Rs 1,240 crore in the development of Victoris. The prices have not been revealed, but the cars can be booked with an initial deposit of Rs 11,000.

Here are the top features of MarutiSuzuki Victoris.

6 airbags as standard; 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings; 26.03 cm fully digital command centre; Level 2 ADAS; mood-based ambient lighting etc.