India’s TCS and Jaguar Land Rover expand partnership with a $1 bn deal
The biggest tech service provider from India would offer the automaker with a variety of services as part of the agreement, ranging from application development and maintenance to cloud migration, cybersecurity, and data services.
The two Tata Group companies, India’s tech giant Tata Cosultancy Services Ltd and Britain’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), have deepened their partnership, as per a statement made on Wednesday.
Their partnership is valued at over 800 million pounds ($1 billion) over five years.
JLR and TCS have been working together on several fronts as partners since 2012.
TCS said, “TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, proprietary platforms, vast partner ecosystem and future-ready talent pool to help JLR enhance its digital capacity; transform, simplify, and manage its Digital estate; and build a new, future-ready digital core that will support its business transformation.”
Nigel Blenkinsop, Executive Director, Enterprise Performance & Quality, JLR, said: “TCS' breadth of capabilities and deep understanding of our business will further enhance our ability to transform and simplify our Digital estate at pace, ensuring we can deliver a modern luxury experience for our clients."
Top Indian tech service providers have recently renewed several contracts worth millions or billions of dollars, despite concerns that client spending may be declining in the important US and EU (European Union) markets.
In June, British pension fund Nest and TCS agreed on a $1.1 billion contract.
Rivals like Infosys signed three contracts between June and August, on the other hand, HCL Technologies, scored a $2.1 billion deal with Verizon last month.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
