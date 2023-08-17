India's inflation outlook: Does the central bank need to re-evaluate its monetary policy?

Is it time for India to reevaluate its Inflation and Monetary Policy Trajectory as the markets and Central Bank seems to underestimate inflation risk, similar to 2021.

Inflation has plagued India for decades, yet economists anticipate the recent surge in price pressures to be temporary. Retail inflation in India surged to a 15-month high due to soaring prices of vegetables and cereals.

Recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on interest rates, shedding light on additional choices the central bank has made amid global economic uncertainty. Previously, experts had projected that the RBI MPC would maintain the key policy rate unchanged.

Despite prevailing expectations, the Reserve Bank of India appears poised to maintain its current stance, with the likelihood of a rate cut emerging as the next move. A closer examination of India's latest inflation figures reveals notable insights into the factors driving these trends. Headline inflation registered a surprising surge, reaching 7.44 percent in July compared to the previous year.

This marked the highest reading since April 2022, surpassing the upper threshold of the RBI's inflation tolerance band of 2 percent to 6 percent for the first time in five months.

The sharp increase can be attributed to the recent uptick in food prices. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile components like vegetables, experienced only a slight uptick. This aspect has contributed to economists' confidence in viewing the current inflationary pressures as transitory.

While the broader consensus anticipates the RBI to have taken proactive measures, indications point to the central bank maintaining steady rates for the time being. Yet, a minority of economists emphasize the need to remain vigilant in monitoring potential price pressures.

Sakshi Gupta, the Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, commented on the retail inflation, stating, "While this upward movement might be temporary, it's crucial to reassess the inflation trajectory, particularly if food costs begin to influence both expectations and core inflation."

Amidst these differing perspectives regarding the course of inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its end, is anticipated to maintain its current interest rates. The prevailing consensus strongly indicates that the next plausible step will be a reduction in interest rates.

Domestic rating agency Icra said on Monday that it expects the Reserve Bank to decrease interest rates only in the July-September quarter of next year. According to the agency, the total reduction in the cycle will be "shallow" (0.50-0.75 percent).