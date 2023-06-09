India: SpiceJet plans to induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft starting September

SpiceJet, India's low-cost carrier, announced that it will expand its fleet by adding 10 Boeing 737 aircraft between September and October 2023, as per reports. The airline aims to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic.

Among the ten planes, five will be Boeing 737 Max aircraft, although the exact cost was not disclosed.

According to the SpiceJet website as of June 2023, their fleet consisted of 91 aircraft. However, it is unclear whether this figure includes the 25 planes that were previously grounded. Partnership with FTAI Aviation The airline is now focused on reviving its grounded fleet and has recently partnered with FTAI Aviation to lease 20 engines.

SpiceJet expects to resume services for the grounded planes in the near future.

SpiceJet emphasized that the induction of these new aircraft will coincide with India's peak travel season, enabling them to launch new routes and strengthen their presence on existing ones. Rebound after Covid-19 pandemic The travel industry has experienced a significant rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased profitability for airline operators.

As a result, rival company IndiGo's Interglobe Aviation has also planned capacity expansions and increased orders to meet the rising demand for air travel.

The country’s airline SpiceJet mobilized its plan to revive 25 grounded aircraft. The airline has already mobilised around INR 400 crore towards (4000 million rupees) getting its grounded fleet back in the air, which will further enhance its top line.

Watch | Sunak-Biden Meet: 'Atlantic declaration' seen as a counter to Russia and China × Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet had said, “We are meticulously working towards return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. Majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilized for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season.” Spicejet: Country's largest regional player SpiceJet has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. It is an IATA-IOSA-certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s.

The airline is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×