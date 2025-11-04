GST numbers post rate cut reflect sustained consumer demand in October: Govt

The sharp rise in GST collections at the onset of the recent GST rate rationalisation in late September 2025 indicates sustained consumer demand during the festive season, according to a government statement on Sunday.

"The steady performance of the Indian economy demonstrates the resilience of India’s domestic consumption and the expanding tax base under the GST regime," the statement from PIB Headquarters titled "GST Revenue Soars in October 2025" read.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,95,936 crore, marking a 4.6 per cent rise from Rs 1,87,346 crore collected in the same month last year. In the month of October, collections of Central-GST, State-GST, and Integrated-GST rose year-on-year, while cess collections dipped year-on-year, data showed.

According to official data, the gross GST revenue for the financial year up to October 2025 reached Rs 10,40,055 crore, compared to Rs 9,65,138 crore in the same period a year ago, representing an overall yearly growth of 7.8 per cent.

Within the total, domestic revenues grew by two per cent from Rs 1,42,251 crore in October 2024 to Rs 1,45,052 crore in October 2025, while revenue from imports showed an increase of 12.9 per cent, suggesting stronger trade flows and import activity during the month.

So far in 2025-26 - April-October, the GST collections rose 9.0 per cent to about Rs 13.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 12.74 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal.

In this case also, all components - CGST, SGST, IGST- rose, while cess declined.

Refunds under GST also saw a notable increase. The total refunds rose by 39.6 per cent, with domestic refunds growing by 26.5 per cent and import-related refunds increasing by 55.3 per cent. Refunds on the domestic front moved up from Rs 10,484 crore in October 2024 to Rs 13,260 crore in October 2025, while import refunds rose from Rs 8,808 crore to Rs 13,675 crore.

After accounting for refunds, the total net GST revenue for October 2025 stood at Rs 1,69,002 crore. This marks a marginal monthly rise of 0.6 per cent and a yearly increase of 7.1 per cent compared to Rs 1,68,054 crore during October 2024.

The government data further show that industrial and service-oriented states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana, together contributed over 40 per cent of the total GST revenue, underscoring their role as key economic hubs.