German economy nears recession as end-of-year contraction sparks concerns

The German economy, already grappling with persistent inflation, high energy prices, and weak foreign demand, experienced a contraction of 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2023, signalling a challenging start to the new year.

This is based on a Reuters report.

While the contraction in the fourth quarter avoided technically qualifying as a recession, with GDP stagnating in the previous two quarters, economists are cautioning that a recession may be imminent.

The Ifo institute forecasted a 0.2 per cent decline in GDP for the first quarter of 2024, indicating a potentially challenging economic landscape.

Reuters cited Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer, who noted, "Private consumption, on which the optimists are counting, has disappointed right up to the end," while Alexander Krueger from Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe highlighted that economic output in Germany hasn't seen growth in the past four years.

In response to the economic challenges, the heads of four prominent German lobby groups sent a joint letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, urging reforms to boost the country's industry. The letter, dated Tuesday, appealed for measures to address major structural challenges faced by the German economy.

The presidents of the BDI industry association, the BDA employers' association, the DIHK Chambers of Commerce, and the ZDH association for skilled trade called for cheaper electricity prices, investment in infrastructure, and tax reform to spur an economic turnaround.

The letter emphasised the urgency of implementing these measures to support German industry in the face of the economic headwinds.

Chancellor Scholz's government faces increasing pressure as it navigates the dual challenges of transitioning toward a greener economy and shielding industries from high production costs and global competition. The recent economic downturn has heightened the urgency for reforms.

Despite the bleak outlook, Thomas Gitzel of VP Bank identified a silver lining in easing inflation, offering potential relief.

With the consumer price index expected to return towards the European Central Bank's 2 per cent target by the middle of the year, Gitzel sees an opportunity for European monetary authorities to cut interest rates.

This, he believes, would benefit companies, consumers, and particularly the struggling construction industry.