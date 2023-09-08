FTX former executive Salame to plead guilty before Bankman-Fried trial

Former co-CEO of FTX's Bahamian subsidiary and cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's top lieutenant Ryan Salame is due for a "proceeding of interest" on Thursday (September 7) in Manhattan federal court, said federal prosecutors.



Such appearances generally suggest that the defendant is willing to plead guilty to criminal charges. The plea has been submitted less than one month before the scheduled October 3 trial of Bankman-Fried on conspiracy and fraud charges stemming from the November 2022 collapse of now-bankrupt FTX.



The prosecutors stated that billions of dollars were stolen by Bankman-Fried from FTX customer deposits to cover the losses of his hedge fund Alameda Research, and the lenders and investors were lied about the financial condition of his companies.



Salame is scheduled to appear before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, who is also overseeing the case of Bankman-Fried, at 3 pm EDT (1900 GMT). If a guilty plea is submitted by Salame, that would make him Bankman-Fried's companies' fourth former executive to plead guilty.

He will join the list of former Alameda Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison, former FTX technology chief Gary Wang and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh, who are all likely to testify against Bankman-Fried at trial.



A spokesman from the office of the US Attorney in Manhattan confirmed the court appearance of Salame.

Bankman-Fried and the collapse of FTX

31-year-old Bankman-Fried led to a boom in the values of bitcoin as well as other digital assets to become an influential political donor and multi-billionaire. However, amid a number of customer withdrawals, his exchange collapsed.



Prosecutors stated that the stolen customer funds were used by Bankman-Fried for donations of more than $100 million to political campaigns so as to draw more support for favourable cryptocurrency regulations and that some donations were concealed through two "straw donors," Salame and Singh.

WATCH | Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried put behind bars

Salame was working for Ernst & Young and Circle Internet Financial before he joined FTX Digital Markets. Republican candidates as well as the causes during the 2022 election cycle were given more than $24 million by him which made him one of the top donors of that year, according to Federal Election Commision data.



In August, the prosecutors said that Salame informed a family member in a message, sent in the month of November 2021, that Bankman-Fried believed that political donations would "weed-out" anti-crypto Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and would likely "route money through me to weed out that republican [sic] side."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.