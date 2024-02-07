Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery unite to launch sports streaming platform

In a new collaboration, Fox Corp, Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery announced on Tuesday their plans to introduce a joint sports streaming service in the upcoming autumn, aiming to capture the attention of younger audiences increasingly turning away from traditional television.

This is based on a Reuters report.

This move involves the formation of a joint venture that will leverage the extensive portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights held by the media giants, spanning leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, FIFA World Cup, and college competitions.

The yet-to-be-named service will offer a comprehensive package, combining traditional television channels like ESPN, TNT, and FS1 with streamed sports content.

Subscribers will also have the option to access it as part of streaming bundles offered by Disney+, Hulu, or Max.

"This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other leaders," Reuters quoted Disney CEO Bob Iger, as saying.

The collaboration aims to create a platform that caters to a diverse range of sports, capturing a broad audience and maximising the potential upside.

Gershon, representing Fox Corp, emphasised the logic behind the deal, suggesting a shared approach to handling the escalating costs of sports rights and creating a platform that appeals to a wide spectrum of sports enthusiasts.

The idea for this sports-centric service has been in discussions among the CEOs for some time.

The collaboration is not seen as a replacement for Disney's flagship ESPN television network or Fox's FS1, which already hold a strong presence among traditional sports fans on TV.

Instead, the partners view the new platform as providing additional choice for consumers, recognising the evolving landscape of sports consumption outside the traditional TV model.

The service is expected to offer passionate fans, beyond the confines of the traditional bundle, a comprehensive and consolidated source for diverse sports content.

Reuters cited Fox Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch, who said, "We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place."

The new entity resulting from this collaboration will be jointly owned by the three media companies, each having equal board representation.

Sports content will be licensed on a non-exclusive basis, and the operation of the new entity will be managed by an independent management team.

The initiative signals a recognition of the market for sports outside the traditional television model and provides an additional avenue for these media companies to monetise the increasingly expensive sports rights.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, emphasised the industry's ability to drive innovation and offer consumers more choice, enjoyment, and value through the new sports service.

Disney's previous indications of seeking strategic partners and investors for ESPN align with the broader industry focus on profitability in streaming.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has suggested that Disney can achieve streaming profitability by bundling its ESPN+ online service with a larger player interested in sports, a strategy that resonates with the collaborative approach taken by Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery.