/Davos 2026 | How Kerala is strengthening brand image with the motto ‘responsible Investment, responsible Industry’

Kerala is showcasing its industrial sector at the World Economic Forum, being held in January 19-23 in Davos. The south Indian sate hasrebranded its industrial landscape over the years, shifting the narrative from a traditional base to a hub for sustainable and ethical business.The state has been rebranding its industry as a sustainable sector, while taking an environmenal , social and governnance-driven approach. The state has been regularly topping Ease of Doing Business rankings, and attracting global investments.

Kerala is leading in ease of doing business; global investment summits now a norm

Kerala has achieved the top position in the National Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Rankings in 2024, with a record 99.1 per cent reform implementation score.

Keala has been holding global investment summits for some years now. The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 was held in Kochi in February 2025, attracting expressions of Interest (EOIs) worth₹1.80 trillion from 449 companies. The construction has already begun for 100 of these projects, including by global giants like Dynimated and Adani Logistics.

Developing without hurting ecology:Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focus of Kerala

Kerala has focused on environment-conscious development. The government has undertaken a comprehensive rebranding exercise for all State public sector units (PSUs) and District Industries Centres (DICs).

They have adopted a uniform ESG-focused identity, including the implementation of "Mission 1000," aimed at scaling 1,000 medium and small enterprises or MSMEs into₹100 crore turnover.

Kerala's rebranding attracts high-value, non-polluting industries like Artificial Intelligence, Space technology and life sciences.

This ensures economic growth does not compromise Kerala's fragile and precious ecology.

Companies today face immense global pressure for ESG compliance. When operating in Kerala, investors automatically align with international sustainability standards. They benefit from a transparent, feedback-linked regulatory system under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 (BRAP 2024). Such industries can gain a "Green Premium" for their products.