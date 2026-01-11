LOGIN
WEF 2026 at Davos: AI, trade, and resilience talks that could shape global governance

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 15:59 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 15:59 IST

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 is set to take place in Davos-Klosters from 19 to 23 January. Leaders will address AI governance and prevent trade fragmentation. Focusing specifically on governing the rise of Artificial Intelligence, restoring trade resilience.

Restoring trust through dialogue
Restoring trust through dialogue

The 2026 meeting is anchored by the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue'. The World Economic Forum states that this initiative aims to reconnect global stakeholders to solve deep-seated divisions, moving beyond crisis management to long-term cooperation.

Governing the 'Intelligent Age' Rules for the AI revolution
Governing the 'Intelligent Age' Rules for the AI revolution

A primary focus is the governance of Artificial Intelligence. Leaders will debate new regulatory frameworks to ensure AI drives productivity safely, preventing a digital divide while managing risks to employment and security.

Preventing trade wars: Resilience against fragmentation
Preventing trade wars: Resilience against fragmentation

The agenda addresses the growing threat of protectionism. Discussions will focus on keeping trade routes open and resilient, with the Global Cooperation Barometer warning that rising geopolitical walls are stifling economic recovery.

A new era of growth: Boosting global productivity
A new era of growth: Boosting global productivity

Economists at Davos will explore how to harness the 'Intelligent Age' to restart global growth. The focus is on using technology to lift productivity rates that have stagnated since the 2008 financial crisis.

Energy and climate security
Energy and climate security

Protecting the transition Delegates will address how to secure green energy supply chains against geopolitical shocks. The goal is to ensure that the transition to net-zero is not derailed by conflicts in key resource-rich regions like the Middle East.

Cooperation in a contested world Managing geopolitical rivalry
Cooperation in a contested world Managing geopolitical rivalry

The forum provides a neutral space for rival nations to engage. Specific sessions will target conflict resolution, aiming to prevent regional wars from spiralling into broader global instability that disrupts governance.

Preparing for future
Preparing for future

The final pillar focuses on institutional resilience. Leaders will discuss reforming global bodies to better handle future pandemics, cyber-attacks, and financial crises, ensuring the world is not caught off guard again.

