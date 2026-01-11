LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /World Economic Forum 2026: Why the Davos theme matters amid Iran-US tensions

World Economic Forum 2026: Why the Davos theme matters amid Iran-US tensions

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 16:00 IST

The World Economic Forum 2026 meets in Davos under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue'. Facing US-Iran tensions and global fragmentation, the summit focuses on restoring cooperation. 

The 2026 theme: ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’ Restoring trust in a fractured world
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The 2026 theme: ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’ Restoring trust in a fractured world

The official theme for the 2026 Annual Meeting is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’. The World Economic Forum aims to use this platform to reconnect global leaders and foster impartial discussions on deep-seated conflicts.

Addressing geopolitical fractures
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Addressing geopolitical fractures

A central pillar of the 2026 programme asks, "How can we cooperate in a more contested world?" This track addresses the risks posed by shifting alliances and the eroding trust between major powers like the US and Iran.

The Global Cooperation Barometer: Measuring the decline in unity
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Global Cooperation Barometer: Measuring the decline in unity

The Forum has released its Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, which tracks the state of global alignment. The report highlights how rising security tensions are negatively impacting trade flows and political stability.

Energy security on the agenda
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Energy security on the agenda

With energy transition being a key focus, stability in the Middle East is critical. Delegates will discuss how US-Iran tensions affect global energy security and the price stability required for economic growth.

The risk of economic fragmentation
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The risk of economic fragmentation

The summit addresses the economic costs of geopolitical rivalry. Leaders are set to debate how sanctions and trade wars between opposing nations risk splitting the global economy into competing blocs.

Davos as a bridge
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Davos as a bridge

Davos traditionally serves as a neutral ground for back-channel diplomacy. The 2026 meeting provides a rare physical space where representatives from opposing sides can engage in indirect or direct conflict resolution.

Stability is the ultimate goal
7 / 7

Stability is the ultimate goal

The overriding goal of the 2026 summit is to prevent regional conflicts from derailing global recovery. The WEF emphasises that sustainable economic growth is impossible without first resolving critical security threats.

Trending Photo

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?
8

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding
6

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets
5

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?
10

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth
7

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth