/World Economic Forum 2026: Why the Davos theme matters amid Iran-US tensions

The World Economic Forum 2026 meets in Davos under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue'. Facing US-Iran tensions and global fragmentation, the summit focuses on restoring cooperation.
The official theme for the 2026 Annual Meeting is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’. The World Economic Forum aims to use this platform to reconnect global leaders and foster impartial discussions on deep-seated conflicts.
A central pillar of the 2026 programme asks, "How can we cooperate in a more contested world?" This track addresses the risks posed by shifting alliances and the eroding trust between major powers like the US and Iran.
The Forum has released its Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, which tracks the state of global alignment. The report highlights how rising security tensions are negatively impacting trade flows and political stability.
With energy transition being a key focus, stability in the Middle East is critical. Delegates will discuss how US-Iran tensions affect global energy security and the price stability required for economic growth.
The summit addresses the economic costs of geopolitical rivalry. Leaders are set to debate how sanctions and trade wars between opposing nations risk splitting the global economy into competing blocs.
Davos traditionally serves as a neutral ground for back-channel diplomacy. The 2026 meeting provides a rare physical space where representatives from opposing sides can engage in indirect or direct conflict resolution.
The overriding goal of the 2026 summit is to prevent regional conflicts from derailing global recovery. The WEF emphasises that sustainable economic growth is impossible without first resolving critical security threats.