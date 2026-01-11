LOGIN
World Economic Forum 2026: What to expect, who’s coming and how to follow the summit

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 15:59 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 15:59 IST

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 returns to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from 19 to 23 January. The summit brings together thousands of global leaders to address critical issues like AI governance, trade resilience, and geopolitical stability in a fractured world.

Dates and theme: 19-23 January in Davos
Dates and theme: 19-23 January in Davos

The Annual Meeting will take place from 19 to 23 January 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The official theme, 'A Spirit of Dialogue', aims to restore trust and foster cooperation on critical global challenges.

Who is attending? Over 100 governments are expected
Who is attending? Over 100 governments are expected

The summit typically hosts over 100 governments, major international organisations, and 1,000 forum partners. Attendees include heads of state, top CEOs, civil society leaders, and experts from the worlds of science and media.

Key agenda topics AI, energy and trade
Key agenda topics AI, energy and trade

Discussions will focus on four critical pillars: governing the 'Intelligent Age' of AI, creating a new framework for trade, ensuring energy security during the green transition, and strengthening global institutions against future shocks.

Focus on the ‘Intelligent Age’ Preparing for an AI future
Focus on the ‘Intelligent Age’ Preparing for an AI future

A major part of the programme explores how artificial intelligence will reshape industries and economies. Leaders will debate regulatory frameworks to ensure AI benefits society while managing risks to employment and security.

How to follow live 350+ sessions livestreamed
How to follow live 350+ sessions livestreamed

The public can follow the summit online, with over 350 sessions livestreamed directly on the World Economic Forum’s website. Key plenaries and special addresses will be available in real-time and on-demand.

The Open Forum Sessions for the public
The Open Forum Sessions for the public

Alongside the exclusive main event, the 'Open Forum Davos' runs sessions open to the public. These discussions cover broad topics like environmental protection and social equality, allowing local participation in the global debate.

Social media updates, real-time coverage online
Social media updates, real-time coverage online

You can follow live updates across all major social media platforms using the official hashtag #WEF26. The Forum will post highlights, quotes, and video clips on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube throughout the week.

