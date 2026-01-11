/‘Our ultimate goal is to form government under lotus symbol in Kerala’: Amit Shah

Buoyed by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) successes in recent municipal elections, Union Home Minister on Sunday (Jan 11) said the ultimate goal for the BJP in Kerala is to form a government under the lotus symbol. Addressing a gathering of local body representatives, he described the recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram local polls as a significant step towards the party's ascent in the state.

"This victory is not our goal, but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal. Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister. Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces, to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries," Shah said.

The home minister highlighted the BJP's ascent in Kerala with steadily increasing its vote share and victory in recent local body elections.

"The people of Kerala are giving their support to the BJP, and our support is growing. In 2014, we received 11% of the vote; in 2019, 16%; and in 2024, 20%. Now, the journey from 20% to 30% and 40% won't be that long, and we will prove this in 2026. We have already achieved this across the country, but now it's Kerala's turn. This time, a BJP Chief Minister will definitely be elected in Kerala. This change in Kerala is not limited to the cities alone."

Launching a scathing attack on existing coalitions in the state's politics, Shah said "match-fixing" between the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF stalled Kerala's progress.

He further criticised both the coalition for following the remittance-based growth Model for Kerala and pointed out that the BJP and NDA transformed states where they are in power.

"Kerala's development should be balanced. The LDF and UDF governments in Kerala are content with the money sent by Keralites working abroad. While I appreciate Keralites working abroad, I want to ask the LDF and UDF whether it is the responsibility of the Kerala government to care for those families whose members don't send money from abroad. Whose responsibility is it to bring about improvements for those millions of people?" Shah said.

Last month, the BJP-led NDA created history in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by wresting control of the civic body and ending the LDF’s four-decade rule. Of the 101 wards in the corporation, the NDA won 50 seats, while the LDF secured 29, the Congress-led UDF 19, and two seats went to independent candidates.