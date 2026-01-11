/In BMC poll manifesto, BJP-led Mahayuti promises AI to track Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday unveiled the manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and promised a “technology-led governance”, making Mumbai a “global powerhouse” and “freeing” the city from the influx of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. The manifesto also promised a 50 per cent concession on fares for women in BEST buses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the document and said they will rope in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and develop an AI tool to identify illegal migrants in the metropolis. “We will free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Fadnavis said, and added, “With the help of IIT, we will develop an AI tool to identify Bangladeshi migrants.”

‘Japanese tech to tackle civic problems, AI to curb corruption’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fadnavis added that the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI(A) alliance would combine “Japanese technology” with local administration to tackle civic problems, and “bring services to citizens' mobile phones”.

The manifesto also mentions the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb corruption.

“The city has seen 25 years of inefficiency in civic governance,” he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena governed the BMC for nearly 25 years, from 1997 to 2022. After the term of the House ended in March 2022, fresh elections were delayed and the BMC was run by a state government-appointed administrator. “Our goal is a corruption-free municipal corporation,” Fadnavis said at the manifesto release.

‘IIT to help work out drainage plan’

Fadnavis said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will also be asked to form a research group to study the city’s topography to work out a drainage plan, he said. The plan includes constructing four new underground floodwater tanks and revamping existing drainage lines.

The chief minister also promised AI labs in all municipal schools.

The Mahayuti election manifesto also mentioned a “flood-free Mumbai” plan, promising that the city would be free from inundation within five years. He said a fund of ₹17,000 crore would be pledged for a climate action plan, under which a “circular economy” will be prepared.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stressed the preservation of Marathi culture alongside modernisation. He said that a cultural department would be set up in the BMC to promote local art and heritage and announced plans for Marathi libraries, cultural centres and a “Mumbai Fellowship” programme for Marathi youth.