US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 23) addressed the Davos summit virtually just days after moving into the White House following his inauguration. During his address at the World Economic Forum, President Trump said in his address that he would ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil, adding that lower oil prices could end the war in Ukraine immediately. Watch in for more details!
Davos 2025: Trump says, 'Will ask Saudi Arabia & OPEC to bring down cost of oil'
