Brussels: India and the European Union are looking to firm up ties in the defence and security domain this year, with a series of proposals being on the anvil. The proposals include a new strategic dialogue on foreign-related issues and the elevation of security and defence partnerships at the level of the defence secretary.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, in Davos, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that her first visit will be to India, clearly indicating that India-EU ties will further firm up this year. She said, “The first trip of my new Commission will be to India. Together, with Prime Minister Modi, we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world.” India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal has already been to Brussels for India-EU FTA talks.

Also read: UK's Home Secretary warns tech giants of a 'second Southport' if extreme content isn't removed

In terms of naval cooperation, the European Union is keen to place a liaison officer at Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean region in Gurugram.

The Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) is India’s eye in the Indian Ocean, from the Strait of Malacca to the Gulf of Aden, and enhances maritime security through cooperation with regional partners.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump says UK PM Starmer is doing 'very good job' despite 'first buddy' Elon Musk's criticism

Ahead of the planned India-EU summit this year, European Union sources said, “We are bullish on developing relationships with India.” The 15th India-EU summit took place in 2020, with leaders endorsing the India-EU strategic partnership and a common roadmap on a joint action plan. Of the over 100 action plans that were agreed on, 80% have been delivered.

Both sides, for the first time, are looking at the India-EU Homeland security conversation with big ticket announcements expected this year. As part of counter-terror cooperation, the EU organised a workshop on the use of commercial drones for terror activities to deal with terrorist threats online.

Advertisment

Also read: North Korea preparing to send more troops to Ukraine war despite suffering high casualties

Other areas of cooperation between the two sides are green hydrogen, EV batteries, while an expected MoU on semiconductors, space, water management technology is also in the works. The plan is also on linking India’s UPI with a proposed European digital wallet.

Connectivity remains a key pillar of ties, especially the Indian push on the India-Middle East-Europe corridor that was launched on the sidelines of the Delhi G20 summit last year. While the conflicts in West Asia remain a challenge, European Union sources remain optimistic, saying, “This will happen, this is the direction of history. On the European side, we want to do...”

Under the mega connectivity project, that connects two large markets, both India and EU will also be looking at more undersea cable connections.

Also read: South Korea investigators recommend 'insurrection and abuse of power' charges against Yoon