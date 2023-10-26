Consumer Reports identifies high lead and cadmium levels in chocolate: Report
Story highlights
According to Consumer Reports, 16 out of the 48 chocolate products from various manufacturers that were examined contained potentially harmful levels of these heavy metals, which are detrimental to health when consumed in excessive amounts.
Consumer Reports, a non-profit consumer group, has raised concerns about the levels of lead and cadmium found in a significant portion of chocolate products tested recently.
The products, subjected to testing spanned seven categories, including dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate bars, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, mixes for brownies, chocolate cake, and hot chocolate. The identified products with high metal content included a dark chocolate bar and hot chocolate mix from Walmart, cocoa powder, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and hot chocolate mixes. Only milk chocolate bars, with lower cocoa solids, were found not to contain excessive levels of lead or cadmium.
Consumer Reports has highlighted the potential health risks associated with long-term exposure to these heavy metals, including nervous system problems, immune system suppression, and kidney damage, with particular concern for pregnant women and young children. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers chocolate a "minor source of exposure" to lead and cadmium on a global scale, it emphasises that manufacturers and processors must ensure the safety of their products.
Consumer Reports emphasised that more than 75,000 consumers previously signed a petition urging Hershey to reduce heavy metals in its chocolate, and they have renewed this petition.
(With inputs from Reuters)
