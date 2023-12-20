Chinese retailers' shift to lower prices raises concerns of deepening deflation 

In a bid to attract cost-conscious consumers, Chinese retailers are strategically pivoting towards lower-priced goods and services. This shift, while aimed at boosting consumer spending, is raising concerns about the entrenchment of deflationary trends in China's economy.

The move involves widespread price cuts, the proliferation of bargain stores, and the introduction of scaled-down product versions, potentially leading to a damaging cycle of lower profit margins, restrained wage and job growth, and a diminished consumer appetite.

Deflationary Trends and Economic Impact

The aggressive competition for thrifty Chinese consumers is reshaping the retail landscape, drawing parallels with Japan's "lost decades" of stagnation. Falling income growth is contributing to lower consumption, with industries experiencing declining revenue as companies resort to lowering prices to maintain market share. Shanghai-based economist Wang Dan warns of a challenging economic landscape, stating, "It is definitely a price decrease or low inflation environment now."

Examples of Lower-Priced Alternatives

Chinese retailers are responding to consumer cost-cutting by offering lower-priced alternatives. Haidilao, known for premium hotpot service, introduced a lower-priced brand, Hailao Huoguo, offering beef dishes for as low as 28 yuan ($3.92). Spirits maker Moutai unveiled affordable latte and chocolate products infused with its trademark liquor. Walmart's Sam's Club and Alibaba's Freshippo are engaged in a price war, cutting prices on popular items by up to 34 per cent.

Impact on Consumer Behaviour

The pursuit of "value for money" among consumers is reversing the trend of trading up in various product categories. Discounting and the rollout of cheaper products have led to a decline in the average selling price for supplements, dairy, skincare, and cosmetics. Andy Yang, a Beijing student, emphasises the importance of affordability, stating, "For me, the cheaper, the better."

Rise of Discount Stores

The shift towards lower prices has given rise to a new breed of discount stores in China. Lingshi Henmang, a six-year-old snack brand, plans to expand to 10,000 stores in 2025 from 4,000 currently. Bestore, China's biggest snack brand, fought back by cutting prices on 300 products, with Hotmaxx targeting an expansion to 5,000 outlets, specialising in selling soon-to-expire products at lower prices.

While policymakers anticipate inflation, recent data shows consumer prices falling at their fastest pace in three years, deepening factory gate deflation. Despite an expected 5 per cent economic growth this year, the disconnect between growth and consumer experience, coupled with high youth unemployment, raises concerns about the long-term impact of the shift towards lower prices in the Chinese retail sector.

(With inputs from Reuters)