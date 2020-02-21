Carlos Ghosn postpones suit seeking retirement pay from Renault

Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn addresses a large crowd of journalists on his reasons for dodging trial in Japan where he is accused of financial misconduct, at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut on January 8, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )
Ghosn is seeking a 250,000 retirement payout, which Renault refuses to pay because it says the former CEO was forced to quit after his shock November 2018 arrest in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.
Meanwhile, Ghosn also faces a French inquiry over two parties he threw at the Palace of Versailles, including his opulent 2016 wedding, allegedly financed in part by Renault funds.