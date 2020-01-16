Japanese lawyers of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn quit after he flees

Junichiro Hironaka, the head lawyer of former Nisaan chief Carlos Ghosn along with Takashi Takanio, his other Japanese attorney have resigned on Thursday.

The lawyers did not state the reason behind their resignation.

The 65-year-old businessman, for years venerated in Japan for turning around once-ailing Nissan, fled while awaiting trial on charges including allegedly under-reporting his compensation to the tune of $85 million.

He became an international fugitive after he fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, last week to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces multiple charges related to financial misconduct.

Ghosn had attacked Japan’s justice system and said that ''I have been a victim of injustice, political persecution and 'ripped' from friends, family''.

His wife Carole Ghosn had said that she did not know about her husband's mysterious escape from Japan to Lebanon last month.

