Budget 2021 enhances India's self-confidence, says PM Modi

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation said the Budget was presented amid unprecedented circumstances.

"The Budget taps into India's unexplored potential, PM Modi said, adding," the focus of this Budget was on transparency."

"Budget 2021 enhances India's self-confidence and will instill confidence in the world," PM Modi said in his post-Budget speech while asserting that it will boost job creation.

"Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society," he said.

"Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector," the prime minister added.

The Indian PM said it is a "pro-active Budget" that boost to wealth as well as wellness and which contains the vision of "self-reliance" and "inclusiveness".

"Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth and a new high for human resources," the Indian PM added.