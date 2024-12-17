New Delhi

Boeing stock took a nosedive in what was meant to be a recovery year. And if Wall Street is correct, the plane maker's shares may only have a tiny rebound in 2025.

This year, Boeing marked the worst stock-market plunge since the financial crisis in 2008.

With a 35 per cent year-to-date fall, the stock is one of the 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 index.

Even if the stock has levelled out over the previous month, investors are still on the sidelines. Their faith in Boeing's future is shaken by a series of issues in 2024.

Investors fear it will suffer further damage if trade tensions escalate under Trump's administration.

As 2024 rolled in, the airline appeared to be recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic's impact on international travel, as well as two plane tragedies in 2018 and 2019.

Shares were at their best point in over two years, jet orders were soaring, and Boeing had made significant progress towards mending its icy relations with China.

Wall Street was exceedingly bullish on the stock.

Events began to deteriorate in January when a door plug on a Boeing aircraft detached mid-flight during an Alaska air journey.

A public outcry ensued, resulting in a rigorous examination of Boeing's corporate practices and culture. A management restructuring culminated in the departure of the chief executive officer.

Grave allegations from whistle-blowers, a crippling labour strike, and substantial cash depletion weighed. The company now anticipates risks will persist into 2025.

