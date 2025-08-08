/Apple’s strategy for US manufacturing: Cook’s $600 billion plan to secure tariff exemptions

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has successfully navigated complex political waters by securing a substantial deal with US President Donald Trump to invest $600 billion in United States manufacturing over the next four years. The agreement aims to strengthen the US supply chain, particularly in semiconductor and component manufacturing, although the final assembly of Apple products, such as the iPhone, will remain overseas for the time being.

Announced during a meeting at the White House, the commitment includes a new $100 billion investment in US-based suppliers, bringing Apple’s total domestic manufacturing commitment to $600 billion by 2024. This marks an escalation from Apple’s earlier $500 billion pledge made earlier this year. While the announcement of a “Made-in-USA” iPhone remains distant, the investment covers critical components, including chips and glass, that are vital to Apple’s devices.

Apple’s longstanding US partnerships play a key role

As part of the deal, Apple will deepen its partnerships with major American companies such as Corning, which produces glass for Apple’s iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple has pledged to invest $2.5 billion in Corning’s Kentucky facility to support the production of cover glass, a move that will create significant domestic manufacturing jobs. Apple also reaffirmed its longstanding relationship with Texas Instruments, which will ramp up chip production in Texas and Utah as part of this broader initiative.

While Cook’s announcement includes spending commitments with firms like Broadcom, GlobalFoundries, and Applied Materials, analysts have expressed scepticism about the tangible impact of this investment on Apple’s bottom line. Apple is not radically altering its global supply chain but rather expanding relationships with its existing US-based suppliers, some of which were already involved in previous investment pledges.

The centrepiece of the deal is Apple’s partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is ramping up its production in Arizona. TSMC will be a key player in the chip supply chain, producing tens of millions of advanced chips for Apple’s products, including future iPhones. Although TSMC’s Arizona facility was already in the works, Apple’s involvement as the largest customer highlights the growing importance of US production in Apple’s strategy.

A diplomatic move to avoid tariffs

For Tim Cook, the new deal serves multiple purposes, not least of which is sidestepping the looming threat of tariffs on Chinese imports. President Trump has made clear his intention to impose 100 per cent tariffs on semiconductor chips, a move that would significantly raise the cost of electronics. However, the tariff exemption granted to Apple for its US manufacturing investments ensures that the company can avoid these punitive tariffs while meeting the president’s demands for more domestic production.

Apple’s stock saw a bump following the announcement, rising 5 per cent on Wednesday and another 3 per cent on Thursday, a sign that investors are pleased with Cook’s ability to manage the company’s interests in the face of political and economic pressures. Despite analysts questioning the scale and feasibility of the investment, the deal represents a significant gesture by Apple to reinforce its standing as a critical American manufacturer.

Promises vs Reality: Can Apple Deliver?

While the numbers are eye-popping, analysts remain cautious about the potential impact of this deal on Apple’s overall business model. Apple has long relied on its Asian supply chain to manufacture products cost-effectively. Shifting large portions of that to the US could have significant implications for Apple’s pricing structure and supply chain efficiency, particularly given the complexity of the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Some analysts question whether the promised $600 billion is as much about political optics as it is about real transformation. The announcement, while symbolic, may only represent a modest shift in the company’s manufacturing footprint, with Apple continuing to rely on its international partners for large-scale assembly. For now, it seems that Cook’s deft diplomatic manoeuvring with President Trump will continue to give Apple some breathing room on the global stage while securing key domestic manufacturing alliances.

Despite the uncertainties, Cook’s ability to negotiate such a high-profile deal demonstrates the CEO’s unique ability to balance corporate interests with political demands, a skill that has earned him the nickname “Trump Whisperer”. As the tech giant continues to adjust its supply chain and navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, this latest investment deal could serve as both a victory and a starting point for more significant changes in the years to come.