Alphabet's Gemini AI sparks market surge, paving the way for Google's technological leap

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. has witnessed a staggering surge in market value, gaining an impressive $87 billion in just one day.

This surge followed a compelling demonstration of Alphabet's Gemini large language model, a breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) that has drawn comparisons to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The demonstration underscored the pivotal role of a robust AI strategy in boosting investor confidence and shaping the future of technology.

While Alphabet revels in its newfound market gains, it faces the challenge of translating its AI prowess into tangible sales growth, as reported by Bloomberg.

Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, emphasised the integral role of AI in Alphabet's business model, particularly in enhancing Google's functionality and safeguarding its core search business.

Throughout the year, Alphabet encountered hurdles, with concerns of lagging behind Microsoft Corp in the AI race. Microsoft's active integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its products, notably contributing to Azure's growth, posed a formidable competition.

In contrast, Google Cloud's results appeared less stellar. However, Alphabet aims to regain its competitive edge with the recent introduction of Gemini Pro for businesses, enabling the development of applications using the advanced AI model. This strategic move has instilled confidence among investors, recognising Alphabet's substantial long-term investments and extensive data resources in AI.

Acknowledging that Microsoft may experience slightly faster revenue growth in the coming years, Alphabet's stock trades at lower earnings, indicating untapped growth potential.

Chris Mack, a global equity portfolio manager, observed that Microsoft's current advantage lies in superior communication and product execution. Nevertheless, Alphabet's strategic emphasis on AI, particularly with the launch of Gemini, signals a determined effort to secure and strengthen its position in the fiercely competitive technology sector.