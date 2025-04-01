Xiaomi officially confirmed its support to police authorities after its SU7 electric vehicle caused a fatal accident on March 29th. The company supplied information about driving data and system data for application in the ongoing investigative procedures.

Xiaomi has released initial findings about the incident and established that the SU7 operated with its intelligent-assisted driving mode while traveling at a speed of 116 kph (72 mph).

A driver later activated control of the vehicle to slow down although the car struck a cement pole traveling at 97 kph. Chinese news outlets have situated the vehicle incident in Anhui province.

The recent automobile division of Xiaomi produces the SU7 sedan along with two variations of its advanced driving technologies. Advanced collision prevention combined with specialized vehicle identification become possible through the LiDAR-sensored higher-end version.

The automated driver system used in the SU7 standard car model does not contain LiDAR technology since it operates with basic smart driving features.

Xiaomi provides full cooperation and transparency to law enforcement about its autonomous driving technology in a growing public security environment. Fewpoints the increasing importance of safety together with accountability as the EV industry enlarges. Data sharing by the company plays an essential role in investigating the accident scene while it enables comprehension of how the tragedy occurred.

The Auto-P crash maintains discussion about the safety aspects and dependability of sophisticated driving assistance technologies. Findings from this investigation will affect the autonomous driving industry across China as they may shape national regulatory regulations.