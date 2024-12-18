SINGAPORE

Oil prices experienced a modest uptick on Wednesday, with investors maintaining a cautious stance ahead of the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision and ongoing geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets.

Brent crude futures increased by 32 cents, representing a 0.44% rise to USD 73.51 per barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 32 cents, a 0.46% increase to USD 70.40 per barrel.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting, with particular attention focused on potential interest rate strategies for 2025. Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, noted that while additional Western sanctions might limit potential losses, a cautious market sentiment prevails leading up to the FOMC gathering.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to implement its third interest rate cut since initiating its policy easing cycle. Lower interest rates traditionally decrease borrowing costs, potentially stimulating economic growth and subsequently increasing oil demand.

Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst with Phillip Nova, highlighted the complex political landscape surrounding future monetary policy. She emphasised the uncertainty generated by potential political transitions, particularly with speculation about former President Donald Trump's potential return to office on 20 January.

"There is a prevailing narrative that Trump's policies may lead to inflation," Sachdeva explained. "Coupled with concerns about potential interference with the Federal Reserve's autonomy, this is causing oil investors to remain particularly cautious."

The geopolitical landscape continues to influence oil market dynamics. The European Union recently adopted its 15th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the country's maritime infrastructure. These new measures include sanctioning an additional 33 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet used for crude and petroleum product transportation. The United Kingdom has similarly sanctioned 20 ships engaged in transporting illicit Russian oil.

Despite the increasing sanctions, international observers note that these measures have thus far failed to significantly disrupt Russia's global oil trade, maintaining a degree of market uncertainty.

Domestic energy data provides additional context for market movements. The American Petroleum Institute reported a significant reduction in crude stocks, with a decrease of 4.69 million barrels in the week ending 13 December. Simultaneously, gasoline inventories increased by 2.45 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 744,000 barrels.

Analysts participating in a Reuters poll projected that United States energy firms would extract approximately 1.6 million barrels from storage during the same period. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its official oil storage data on Wednesday, which could potentially influence market sentiment.

Yeap Jun Rong suggested that oil prices are likely to remain constrained within their current range, with subdued price action anticipated through the year's conclusion. This forecast reflects the complex interplay of monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, and global economic uncertainties.