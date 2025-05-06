Ford Motor halted its yearly financial predictions due to the uncertain automotive tariffs being imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The estimated financial impact of these tariffs will cost Ford Motor a USD 1.5 billion reduction to its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

The CEO of Ford Jim Farley expressed to analysts on Monday evening that our opponents have not yet revealed their full reaction to these tariffs. Companies with the largest production locations in the United States will maintain the upper hand in this new business landscape.

Stock market analysts recorded a Ford share price decrease of 2.3% during after-hours sessions. Predictions by company executives indicate that the tariffs will present USD 2.5 billion in expenses through the year because of vehicle transportation expenses from Mexico and China. Ford maintains its car imports of Lincoln Nautilus models from China as it has stopped sending vehicles to China through its export program.

The company decreased its costs from these fees by USD 1 billion through bond carrier transports which delivered Mexican vehicles across the Canadian border avoiding U.S. import duties.

During February Ford released 2025 EBIT projections of USD 7.0 billion to USD 8.5 billion without taking the implemented tariffs into consideration. The company's CFO Sherry House declared the business is still following its initial outlook for performance even though it excludes tariff impacts.

Ford chose to postpone its outlook projections because it requires clearer information about trading tariff reactions combined with consumer reactions to price adjustments.

According to Morningstar Research analyst David Whiston Ford showcases strong leadership by retreating their guidance even though GM provided updated guidance with tariff adjustments due to highly uncertain market conditions.

The 14 cents per share profit Ford reported during its first quarter surpassed market predictions while registering lower results than the year before. Ford achieved better earnings than expected because of cost effectiveness along with product quality improvements even after releasing warnings about performance challenges from new launches. The company generated USD 471 million in net income while previous year results reached USD 1.3 billion.

The first quarter revenue dropped 5% to reach USD 40.7 billion while exceeding the market predictions. Consumer demand surged for vehicles because people expected prices to rise due to tariffs which drove up sales for the company. Ford was one of the automakers who implemented discounts to benefit from escalating consumer interest.

The 25% import tariffs established by Trump would generate costs exceeding USD 100 billion for American automakers throughout this year. Certain import levies received approval through new administration strategies which provide credit and relief benefits for imported parts.

Ford leads GM according to Barclays analysts because it generates more U.S.-based production sales compared to GM. Stellantis the maker of Jeep vehicles stopped providing guidance because of unclear trade tariff policies.