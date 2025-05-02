Ford Motor achieved a 16% growth in its April U.S. automotive sales where truck sales and extended employee pricing surpassed demand expectations. The strong overall performance of Ford Motor suffered from a serious decline in sales of its electric vehicles which dropped by 40 percent.

The strong consumer interest in vehicles remains unaffected by concerns about price increases attributed to Donald Trump's tariff policies as president of the United States. Ford successfully protected its market share by using its healthy inventory to give significant discounts on various models during "From America, For America" in April which outperformed rival price increases caused by tariff costs.

The company recorded a significant 23% rise in pickup truck sales which embraced the F-Series alongside Maverick and amounted to 99,954 units. Sales of the entire electric Mustang Mach-E declined by 40% year-over-year and F-150 Lightning EV truck bookings registered a 17% reduction.

Low inventory at dealership lots during the model year transition is why Ford blames their disappointing EV sales numbers for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning models. During the start of April both the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning models had less than twenty percent supply available to dealerships across the country while selling less than ten days' worth of automobiles. Ford projects that May will bring increasing EV sales because dealer inventory will grow more substantial.

The number of hybrid sales increased significantly for Ford during April compared to the previous month because customers kept buying electrified alternatives to pure electric models. The 16% Ford sales boost was complicated by declining EV numbers because supply shortages reduced available inventory thus creating a complex U.S. automotive market which balances consumer preference and trade policy complexities. The North American unit of Toyota Motors experienced a robust 23.5% growth in its U.S. vehicle sales during April.