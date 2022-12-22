Zelensky in US Congress: American aid to Ukraine 'investment not charity'; will 'never surrender' to Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky became an ever-present figure on television screens worldwide as he addressed the US Congress on December 22 unfurling the Ukrainian flag in the Congress and evoking the analogy with the Christmas of 1944 during the second world war. Zelensky raspingly pointed out that "Ukraine is alive and kicking" despite the sustained Russian war effort.

Sporting his signature olive green outfit with Ukrainian military insignia, Zelensky received triumphant applause with bereft whistles typically reserved for a celebrity in a concert. But far from the frontline of war, in the power corridor of Capitol Hill, Zelensky went forward to appeal to the lawmakers and American citizens to continue to support the ongoing war in his country.

"Your money is not charity, it's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said during his address to a joint session of the US Congress.

"Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," Zelensky said.

Russians must defeat The Kremlin in their mind: Volodymyr Zelensky

In a comment that resonated with the American Congressmen of the cold-war era sitting in the reception of the Ukrainian president inside the US Congress, Zelensky said that while Ukraine will continue its effort to "defeat the Kremlin in battlefield", the Russians will stand free "if they defeat the Kremlin in their mind".