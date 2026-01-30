US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 30) that "we are getting closer to getting a settlement on Russia and Ukraine". Speaking to reporters at the White House, the American president said the personal and political hostility between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, has complicated efforts to end the conflict.
"Zelensky and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement," Trump said. "I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled," he added.