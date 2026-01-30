Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Zelensky and Putin hate each other’: Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal ‘closer’, BUT...

‘Zelensky and Putin hate each other’: Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal ‘closer’, BUT...

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 23:54 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 23:56 IST
‘Zelensky and Putin hate each other’: Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal ‘closer’, BUT...

File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump said the Russia-Ukraine deal is closer, highlighting personal and political tensions between Zelensky and Putin, which complicate negotiations, but a settlement may soon be achieved.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 30) that "we are getting closer to getting a settlement on Russia and Ukraine". Speaking to reporters at the White House, the American president said the personal and political hostility between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, has complicated efforts to end the conflict.

"Zelensky and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement," Trump said. "I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled," he added.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics