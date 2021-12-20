Young man's death in New Zealand linked to Pfizer Covid vaccine after he suffered from myocarditis

A 26-year-old man's death in New Zealand has been linked to a side effect from Pfizer's Covid vaccine after he died within two weeks of receiving it. After taking his first dose, the person suffered from myocarditis, which is a rare inflammation of the heart muscle.

The man had not taken any medical advice or treatment for his symptoms.

New Zealand’s Covid vaccine independent safety monitoring board in a statement said, "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual."

In response, a Pfizer spokesperson said that the company was aware of the incident in New Zealand, and it had monitored all reports of possible adverse events. He further mentioned that it will continue to believe the benefit-risk profile for its vaccine was positive.

Earlier, in August, a woman in New Zealand died after she was administered the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

The health ministry said, "This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer Covid vaccine."

The health ministry further added that the cause of death has not yet been determined while asserting that, "the benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis."

Earlier, the World Health Organization had acknowledged that "a very rare signal of myocarditis" has been reported from some Covid vaccines. The organization further added that most myocarditis cases occur in young men aged between 16 to 24.

(With inputs from agencies)