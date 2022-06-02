Yemen’s warring sides agree to extend truce for two months, says United Nations

The country of Yemen has been at the center of a constant conflict since 2014. The Iran-backed Huthi rebels took over the capital city of Sanaa and that resulted in a response from the Saudi Arabia-backed military forces. However, in the recent past, there have been a temporary truce between the two sides and both of them have decided to renew it for two more months, according to the United States. Hans Grundberg - the UN special envoy on Yemen – confirmed that the truce was extended along with the same terms that the United Nations laid out in the very beginning.

"I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have agreed to the United Nations' proposal to renew the current truce in Yemen for two additional months," Grundberg said.

"The extension of the truce comes into effect when the current truce period expires, today 2 June 2022 at 19:00 Yemen time (1600 GMT)," he added in the official statement according to AFP.

The initial truce was signed in April this year in order to reduce the conflict which has resulted into what UN has referred to as “the world's worst humanitarian crisis”. Multiple authorities urged both parties to extend the truce and it was signed by both of the parties just hours ahead of its expiration.

"We hope this extension of the truce will allow for further progress on the reopening of roads linking cities and regions, allow more displaced people to return to their homes, and ensure humanitarian aid can reach people who have been out of reach because of the fighting," Norwegian Refugee Council's Yemen country director, Erin Hutchinson, said in an official statement.