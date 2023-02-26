Yemen: Four soldiers killed, several others injured in clashes with Huthi rebels

Four soldiers in Yemen were killed in clashes with Huthi rebels in the country's north on Saturday (February 25) evening. A military official, who did not wish to be identified, said the soldiers were killed while confronting rebels in the south of Harib district in Marib province, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday. Several other soldiers were injured in the fighting that ended hours after the initial attack on government positions in Harib, the official added.

It is not yet known how many Huthi rebels were killed. Flare-ups between the Yemeni forces and Huthi rebels are relatively common in the government's last northern stronghold.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to back the government after Huthis seized control of the capital city of Sanaa and large swathes of Yemen, AFP reported.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people both directly and indirectly and triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced.

The clashes on Saturday come almost a month after Huthi rebels attacked Yemeni government military sites in the Lahj province on January 27. Eight people, including five rebels and three soldiers, were reported dead.

A local military official told the Xinhua news agency the rebels carried out the attack and attempted to advance militarily on the ground to capture key sites controlled by the government forces in the northern part of the province.

(With inputs from agencies)

