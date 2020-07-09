Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12 million, death toll at 548,799

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 12 million people, with 5.48 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 12,007,327 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 548,799.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the novel virus, while others, such as China and Australia, implement another round of shutdowns in response to a resurgence in infections. Experts say alterations to work and social life could last until a vaccine is available.

The US remains by far the worst affected country, with over 132,256 deaths. The United States reported more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day. The United States faces a bleak summer as infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas reported over 9,000 cases and California reported more than 7,800 new infections. California and Texas also each reported a record one-day increase in deaths. It was the second day in a row that US deaths climbed by more than 900 in a day, the highest levels are seen since early June, according to the tally.

