World leaders at COP26 vow to cut methane emissions by 30%

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen while speaking at the UN climate conference or COP26 said on Tuesday that over 80 nations had vowed to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and is said to be a major factor behind global warming. The push to slash methane gas came as the US government set a target to cut methane emissions.

Also Read: Race for fossil fuels created 'geo-political tensions, says PM Modi at COP26

World leaders gathered at the summit also pledged to end deforestation by the end of this decade. The British government asserted that the plan is backed by $20 billion in public and private funding.

Watch: What world leaders said at COP26

"Climate change and biodiversity are two sides of the same coin," UK PM Boris Johnson said, adding," "We can't deal with the devastating loss of habitat and species without tackling climate change."

Also Read | Meet me on Earth or in space: WFP chief fires new tweet at Elon Musk

Amid the announcement, the European Commission chief announced €1 billion to protect forests worldwide as she emphasised the need to protect and restore "green lungs of the Earth".

Also Read | For reforestation in Africa, Bezos pledges £732 mn after chat with Prince Charles

"This is a clear sign of our commitment to lead global change to protect our planet," she added.

(With inputs from Agencies)