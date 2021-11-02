Meet me on Earth or in space: WFP chief fires new tweet at Elon Musk

Twitter war between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley does not seem to end. WFP chief has now said that he is ready to meet the billionaire on 'Earth or space' in order to show him how a one-time contribution from Musk may prove to be decisive in alleviating global hunger.

Musk and Beasley have been trading tweets on this issue for past few days. In his latest tweet, Beasley appears to have nudged Musk by saying 'Instead of tweets' they could meet in person and discuss the issue.

"Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP’s people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books," Beasley tweeted.

The Twitter feud has been going on since October 31 when Elon Musk, based on a headline in CNN Business tweeted that if USD 6 billion could solve world hunger, he was ready to sell Tesla shares and donate the amount to UN food agency. However, he appeared pointed in his Twitter by asking WFP to explain how USD 6 billion would solve world hunger.

In next two tweets, WFP chief appeared to explain his side by calling the CNN headline 'not accurate'.

"Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises," he tweted.

"With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!" he said in the next tweet.

On this, Musk requested Beasley to publish WFP spendings in order to "see exactly where money goes" to which the WFP chief responded indicating his readiness to meet Musk on Earth or in space.

All eyes are on the next chapter of this Twitter war.