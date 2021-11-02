For reforestation in Africa, Bezos pledges £732 mn after chat with Prince Charles   

If reports are to be believed, Prince Charles seems to have played a crucial role in getting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pledge £732 million for land restoration in Africa.

Alongside Prince of Wales and French President Emmanuel Macron at a COP26 event, the billionaire said he would match a previous contribution made through Bezos Earth Fund.

The event highlighted the Great Green Wall initiative. In it, 20 million trees will be planted across Africa to counter desertification on the continent.

Bezos said, "We all know that this is the decisive decade, but without action, it will become the indecisive decade. We can't let that happen. Please consider us an ally for this important cause."

After the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, Prince Charles had hosted the businessman and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, for tea and an informal chat.

The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help. pic.twitter.com/7zBNnfCav7 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 31, 2021 ×

The prince was 'instrumental' in bringing Bezos and Macron together on the issue, said sources.

The tycoon was also criticised for flying to the summit on a private jet, two days after celebrating the 66th birthday of fellow billionaire Bill Gates aboard a superyacht.

