Going for a spin? Queen boards vehicle to go for drive around Windsor estate

Although advised rest for two weeks, Queen Elizabeth was spotted going behind the wheel to drive herself around her estate at Windsor on Monday. She was donning a headscarf and sunglasses.

She was seen alone in green Jaguar estate, which is generally used to take her dogs for a walk.

Also Read: UK 'prepared to take legal action' as it remains in deadlock with France over fishing row

The development comes as the doctors advised her rest, forcing her to cancel her appearance at COP26 in Glasgow. She had also made a recent overnight stay in hospital for tests.

Queen has not only been complying with doctors’ advice to cancel all official visits, but have also been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch is in “good spirits”, Buckingham Palace said earlier. No details of any specific medical issues were disclosed.

Also Read: UK defends Boris Johnson's plan to jet out of COP26

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch seems to be determined to appear at the annual Remembrance Sunday service. It commemorates the nation's war dead in central London on November 14, the palace said.

She had also recorded a video address for the delegates of COP26 on Friday. Further rest was a "sensible precaution", a palace source said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said Queen is on very good form.

(With inputs from agencies)