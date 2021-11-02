Race for fossil fuels created 'geo-political tensions, says PM Modi at COP26

PM Modi told delegates at the UN climate change summit that the race for fossil fuels has created "geo-political tensions"

India's prime minister was speaking at the COP26 leaders' event on "accelerating clean technology innovation & development".

"Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. The challenge however is that this energy is only available during the day and is dependent on the weather," he said.

"One Sun, one world and one grid is the solution to this problem," India's prime minister said.

"The use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous but it made the Earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geo-political tensions," PM Modi said.

"The amount of energy used by the world in a year, it's provided by the Sun in an hour- it is totally clean," India's prime minister said.

"ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator which will help in measuring the solar power potential of any area in the world which will help in installing solar plants," PM Modi informed COP26 members.

