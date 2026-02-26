/World Economic Forum chief Borge Brende quits over his links with Epstein

Borge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, has stepped down from his post amid scrutiny over his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Brende announced on Thursday that he is stepping down, weeks after the organisation launched an independent review into his past interactions with Epstein.

Brende, who took over the top role at the Geneva-based forum in 2017, made the announcement after disclosures from the US Justice Department showed that he had attended three business dinners with Epstein and had communicated with him via email and text messages.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding,” Brende said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions,” he added.

However, the former foreign minister of Norway did not refer to Epstein in his statement announcing his resignation.

In a separate communication, WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said an independent review conducted by outside counsel into Brende’s relationship with Epstein had been completed.

According to the findings, there were no additional concerns beyond what had already been disclosed publicly.

The WEF had launched the investigation earlier this year after renewed attention on Epstein’s contacts with global political and business figures following the release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.

The co-chairs said Alois Zwinggi will take over as interim president and chief executive with immediate effect. The WEF Board of Trustees will supervise the leadership transition and begin the process of identifying a permanent successor.

The World Economic Forum is best known for organising its annual Davos summit, which brings together heads of state, corporate leaders, and civil society figures from around the world.

Brende’s departure closes a chapter marked by the forum’s expanding global profile, even as it navigates renewed questions over governance and accountability at the top.