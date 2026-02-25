/US Treasury sanctions over 30 individuals and entities for enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales

The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it had sanctioned over 30 individuals and entities for enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales. In a press release, the Treasury Department said that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) specifically targeted vessels operating as part of Iran’s shadow fleet.

“Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned over 30 individuals, entities, and vessels enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales and Iran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons production, as part of Treasury’s ongoing campaign of maximum pressure on Iran,” the department wrote on X.

“OFAC also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) to secure the precursor materials and sensitive machinery required to reconstitute ballistic missile and ACW production capacity, as well as proliferate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to third countries,” the press release said.

‘Department would continue to put pressure on Iran’: Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the department would continue to put pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities.

The Treasury Secretary said Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes, and support its terrorist proxies.

“Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritised over the lives of the Iranian people,” Bessent wrote on X.

OFAC also targeted nine individuals and entities based in Iran, Türkiye, and the UAE

OFAC targeted 12 shadow fleet vessels and their respective owners or operators that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

OFAC also targeted nine individuals and entities based in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that facilitated the procurement of precursor chemicals and sensitive machinery for the IRGC and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and their respective missile and ACW programmes, as well as proliferated UAVs to third countries.

It was reported last week that President Donald Trump was weighing new military strikes on Iran, as the regime has been cracking down on protesters.

Iranian leaders have spoken out against an aggressive response, and there have been talks in the past.