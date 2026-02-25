/‘Shocking, unacceptable,’ says minister, govt initiates action against BSNL director over Prayagraj visit row

The Union government has initiated disciplinary action against Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal after a huge controversy erupted over highly elaborate protocol arrangements for his proposed visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the episode ‘improper, unacceptable, and shocking” when the matter was brought to his notice and has ordered action, sources said on Wednesday.

According to an official order, Banzal was scheduled to visit Prayagraj from February 25-26. His trip was cancelled after the official order, which assigned around 20 tasks to nearly 50 officials, went viral.

Banzal was scheduled to bathe at Sangam, take a boat ride, and visit Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples.

Snan kits included towel, undergarments, comb, mirror…

The ‘snan’ kits of the officials consisted of a towel, undergarment, slippers, comb, mirror, and an oil bottle. An instruction was also issued to arrange one bedsheet for general use at the ghat.

The order further said that a dry fruit bowl, a fruit bowl, a shaving kit, a towel, toothpaste, a brush, soap, shampoo, a comb, and oil be arranged at the hotel and Circuit House.

A showcause notice has been issued against Banzal, and he has been asked to respond within seven days.

BSNL India said there are standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled.

“An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL,” it posted on X on February 21.

“Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” it added.

Who is BSNL Director Vivek Banzal

Banzal is an Indian telecommunication service officer of the 1987 batch. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics, a Master of Engineering in computer science, and an MBA. He is Director (Consumer Fixed Access ) at BSNL and has more than 34 years of experience handling telecom networks in India.

